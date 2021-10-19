Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGP opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

