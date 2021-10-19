Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Minerals Technologies worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

