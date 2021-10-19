Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 608,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 620,802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at $8,128,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,216,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,722 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.
Telefónica Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
