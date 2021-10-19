Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 608,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 311,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 620,802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at $8,128,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,216,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,722 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

