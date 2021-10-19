Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Ossiam grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $102.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

