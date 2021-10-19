Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,179,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $223.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

