Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 97,805 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth $1,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

