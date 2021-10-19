Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $292.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.