Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,379,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of VEON worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEON opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

VEON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

