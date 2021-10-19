Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

CCJ stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -661.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.