Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

