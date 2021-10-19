Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Golden Entertainment worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

