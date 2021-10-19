Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,583 shares of company stock worth $25,658,581 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

