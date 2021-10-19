Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE SRE opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

