Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 39,275 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Raven Industries worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

