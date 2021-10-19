Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 41,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

