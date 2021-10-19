Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 105.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,694 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.17% of Sogou worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOGO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Sogou Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter.

About Sogou

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.