Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $143.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.