Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.68% of The Eastern worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Eastern by 53.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Eastern by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Eastern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EML stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.08. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

The Eastern Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

