Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 51.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 18.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

