Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,861 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $414.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.71 and its 200 day moving average is $377.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

