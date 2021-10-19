Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,988 shares in the company, valued at $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

