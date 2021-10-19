Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Acquires $10,110.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 3,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $10,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 181,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,505. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.