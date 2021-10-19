Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Acquires $10,110.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 3,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $10,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 181,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,505. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.36.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
