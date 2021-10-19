Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

GALT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 181,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,505. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,820,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.