Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

GRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of GRTX stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 1,045,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,028,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

