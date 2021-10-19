Galera Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,014% compared to the typical daily volume of 199 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,291,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,789. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRTX shares. BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

