GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

