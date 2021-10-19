Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,095 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

NYSE:GS opened at $413.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.27 and its 200 day moving average is $375.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

