Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Quilter Plc boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

EL opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average is $315.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.