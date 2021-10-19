Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 2,744 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $230.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.