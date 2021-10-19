Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

