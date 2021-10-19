GAMEE (GMEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00064604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,040.22 or 1.00235936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.22 or 0.05979417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

