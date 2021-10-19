GamerCoin Hits Market Cap of $16.67 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $1.11 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00064512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00067578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00098717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,898.36 or 1.00040774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.49 or 0.05936050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020786 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

