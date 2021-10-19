Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Achieves $10.57 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Gameswap has a market cap of $10.57 million and $177,116.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gameswap has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00190397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00088559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

