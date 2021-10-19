GamyFi Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $614,521.23 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $614,521.23 and approximately $238,024.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.13 or 1.00124671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.60 or 0.06006922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002562 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

