GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Head to Head Review

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67

GAN has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.13%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -568.84% -6.99% GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 19.10 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -38.98

GAN has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

GAN beats Cyxtera Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

