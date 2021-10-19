Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Garmin worth $249,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,353,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,347,000 after acquiring an additional 116,418 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.85.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

