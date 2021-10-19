Gas (GAS) Hits One Day Volume of $6.79 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Gas has a market capitalization of $86.89 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.58 or 0.00013550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00100089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,142.40 or 0.99737420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.42 or 0.05977734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020981 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

