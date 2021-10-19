Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.11. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 2,971 shares trading hands.

GATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Gatos Silver by 10.0% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 22.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,906,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

