GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $890.67

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 890.67 ($11.64) and traded as low as GBX 889.07 ($11.62). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 912 ($11.92), with a volume of 119,088 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 890.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 881.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 67.56.

In other GB Group news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

