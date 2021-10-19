GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

GCP Student Living stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 211 ($2.76). The stock had a trading volume of 5,117,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,973. The stock has a market cap of £960.09 million and a PE ratio of 140.67. GCP Student Living has a 52 week low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.11 ($2.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.99.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

