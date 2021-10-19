GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of GCP Student Living in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

LON DIGS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 211 ($2.76). 4,617,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.99. GCP Student Living has a twelve month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.11 ($2.82). The company has a market capitalization of £960.09 million and a P/E ratio of 140.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

