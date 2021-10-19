General Electric (GE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GE opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

