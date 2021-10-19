General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,037,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 980,703 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of General Motors worth $830,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.77. 138,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,461,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

