Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Hits $2.31 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $116,228.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

