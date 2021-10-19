Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.16% of Gentex worth $91,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

