Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY)’s stock price rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

