Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 169,715 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Vertiv worth $81,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $231,105,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 151.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

