Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 216,971 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $78,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

