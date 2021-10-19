Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,227 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,153,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of The Chemours worth $74,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in The Chemours by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Chemours by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 287,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Chemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 171,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

CC stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

