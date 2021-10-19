Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Morningstar worth $79,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,218,027.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total value of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,012 shares of company stock worth $62,361,736 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $275.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.75 and a 1 year high of $288.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.90.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

